CM Punk reveals his favorite Horror movies and franchise

Do you think you'd be able to guess which horror movies CM Punk likes? Well, now you don't have to as the man himself has spilled the beans!

As a guest on AEW Unrestricted, CM Punk responded to a fan about his favorite horror movies and franchise. Punk cited John Carpenter's Halloween (1978) as a favorite horror film, with Friday the 13th being his favorite franchise.

"Number 1 with a bullet is 1978 Halloween for obvious reasons. John Carpenter is a master of horror. I think, maybe, a close second would be his remake of The Thing. As far as franchises go, just for the dumb fun, of everything, I would say Friday the 13th. Because they're classic, and that's what I grew up on, and the lore of Jason Vorhees is, in how like silly it gets, the supernaturalness of it. And they put him in outer space. That's just classic."

SI Wrestling @SI_wrestling CM Punk is starring in a horror movie called “Girl on the Third Floor.” It’s his first major acting role. CM Punk is starring in a horror movie called “Girl on the Third Floor.” It’s his first major acting role. https://t.co/kPMurTylsQ

CM Punk's love of horror is interesting, considering that he's already acted in a couple of horror films which points to his love of the genre. With that said, it'll be fascinating to see how his acting career grows and evolves in the coming years.

CM Punk wants to follow in Batista's footsteps

In an interview with Kristian Harloff, CM Punk Batista as the person he wants to model his acting career on.

"I watch guys, friends of mine, Dave Bautista, do these huge blockbuster roles but also do roles that are challenging to him because he wants to grow and be a better actor," Punk said.

"I just want to follow in his footsteps, you know what I mean? And it's not because I want to be rich or to be famous but I see how fun acting is and I see how playing dress-up, essentially, how fun that can be. When stuff's hard, I tend to want to do it more and be good at it. I have that personality trait."

While CM Punk is gravitating towards horror, he recently guest-starred on the wrestling-themed show Heels as a legendary independent wrestler. While it's still early days in his acting career, there's no telling how far Punk could go.

