CM Punk reveals whether he'd have returned to wrestling earlier if AEW was around

CM Punk doesn't seem to think he would have returned to pro wrestling at AEW if the promotion had been around before 2019.

The Straight Edge Superstar took the internet by storm a few months ago when he made a stunning debut in Tony Khan's promotion. Given his controversial exit from WWE in 2014, very few thought Punk would step back inside the squared circle. Even when AEW arrived on the scene, Punk was expected to join the company. However, it didn't pan out the way everyone initially anticipated.

While speaking with DAZN, the former WWE Superstar revealed that he was dealing with a "lot of stuff" after his WWE exit, so he didn't think about pursuing his passion again. However, The Second City Saint believes his comeback took place at the right time.

Here's what CM Punk told DAZN:

"It’s a great question. One I’ve actually thought about, but I don’t think so. It happened at the right time and timing is everything. There’s a lot of stuff that I had to heal on my own. I’m happy AEW are around now because I really don’t know if I’d have gone there sooner. I’m not so worried about the past. I’m not so worried about the future. I’m worried about the present."

CM Punk further added that he intends to make sure that fans have a good experience every time he appears in front of them:

"That’s where I’m at now. I’m worried about the fans in the building. If they’re having a good time. If they’re going to tell their friends that they had a great time and they’re gonna come back next time. I want to make sure they’re leaving with a giant smile on their face.”

What lies for CM Punk ahead of the Full Gear pay-per-view?

CM Punk has picked up a lot of momentum-gaining victories since his AEW debut, with the most recent coming off against Bobby Fish. The Straight Edge Superstar seemed to have been without an opponent for Full Gear until his confrontation with Eddie Kingston occurred this week.

After losing to Bryan Danielson on Rampage, a furious Mad King interrupted Punk's interview with Schiavone. Both men yelled at each other, thus hinting at a possible feud. With the company's next pay-per-view precisely a few weeks away, fans can expect Kingston and Punk to ignite their feud as soon as possible.

Do you think CM Punk made the right decision to join AEW in 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

