Cody Rhodes comments on AEW's new mysterious masked wrestler

Cody Rhodes commented on the mysterious new masked wrestler who is set to make his promotional debut for AEW.

Taking to Twitter, Cody Rhodes commented on the new AEW team Too Fast Too Fuego, who will be making their debut at the upcoming AEW Dark Universal Studios tapings on October 24.

The new AEW tag team is comprised of AEW star Fuego Del Sol and a masked Superstar, who is Cody Rhodes, despite his denial on Twitter.

The former TNT Champion wrote on Twitter that he is not involved with the tag team but is excited to see a new team join the fray in AEW. Below is what Cody Rhodes tweeted out:

In addition to a masked version of Cody Rhodes, the likes of Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, and others are also confirmed to be a part of the tapings.

Cody Rhodes has a tough test ahead of himself in the form of a trilogy showdown with Malakai Black

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes will be facing Malakai Black for the third time. The pair initially faced off a few months back in what was Black's first match in AEW.

On that occasion, Black comprehensively defeated the former TNT Champion and put him on the shelf for a few weeks. Rhodes made his return and challenged Black to a rematch, one that he ended up losing, courtesy of the black mist from the leader of The House of Black.

In the lead-up to the third match between the two, Arn Anderson, Cody Rhodes' mentor, has been making things hard on the former. Anderson has been strict with Rhodes and is giving his best to make sure that the former TNT Champion is finally able to beat Black.

However, fans are expecting a heel turn from Rhodes at any given moment now. With that being said, the AEW fandom has also made it clear that they do not want to see Black's unbeaten AEW streak come to an end.

