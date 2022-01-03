Cody Rhodes compares his AEW role to a wrestling legend's role in WCW 

Cody Rhodes said that his role in AEW is similar to his father's (Dusty Rhodes) role in WCW when he was growing up.

Some people have watched Cody Rhodes throughout his career and thought of him as the definitive professional wrestler. His serious promos and wrestling style eschew the territorial tone of the past rather than a modern-day wrestler. Moreover, in AEW, the second generation star signed as not only a professional wrestler, but also as an Executive Vice President, highlighting a creative backstage role.

In an interview with Fite TV, Cody highlighted that the premise of AEW was attractive to him joining, and also, he would be following in the footsteps of his father when it came to his role.

"His (Tony Khan) picture of wrestling returning to TNT...for me...that's the wildest thing you could possibly hear. We have an opportunity to be on TNT in the WarnerMedia network and of course, on FITE and all these areas where we can be seen. And I would have a very similar job to the one that my dad had when I was growing up. That phone call really changed everything," Cody Rhodes said.

Indeed, comparisons to Dusty Rhodes are inevitable. Dusty was very much part of WCW's booking committee in the 1990's and made in-ring appearances that included teaming with Cody's brother, Dustin Rhodes.

Wrestling is a family business at its core, and the Rhodes family certainly has a storied legacy written all over them. Cody himself is still writing his, as part of AEW.

What that eventually becomes is something most fans are eager to see.

Will Cody Rhodes turn heel in 2022?

It's interesting to note that when All Elite Wrestling began, Cody was automatically pushed into the role of face, as were his fellow 'Elite' members. As we now enter 2022, Cody Rhodes is getting more audible boos, especially since he became the 3-time AEW TNT Champion.

Most fans point out that this is a deliberate ploy for Cody to slow-burn his way into becoming a villain, rather than it be an abrupt move.

Will The American Nightmare turn heel in 2022? It will be interesting to see how that question is answered as it all shakes out.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will make a character change in AEW soon? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

