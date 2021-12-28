Photo: Cody Rhodes posts adorable picture of his daughter with AEW TNT Championship

On Instagram, Cody Rhodes posted how he celebrated his TNT championship win over the 'Inner Circle's' Sammy Guevara.

The three-time AEW TNT champion posted a picture of his baby daughter Liberty Iris with the AEW TNT Championship belt. She looked just as happy as her dad after he won the title at the 'Holiday Bash' on AEW Rampage.

Liberty was born on June 18, 2021, a few weeks after Cody‘s battle at Double or Nothing 2021 against Anthony Ogogo.

Brandi and Cody Rhodes are two AEW stars who became parents in 2021

In the second half of 2020, Cody took time off. He also made a sporadic appearance in early 2021 to be with Brandi while she was pregnant.

The care and attention AEW president Tony Khan gives his employees in circumstances like these has been praised by many performers. Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley were both granted time away from the limelight when they became parents.

Cody's previous reigns with the TNT Championship was successful, and even helped younger talent breakthrough onto the AEW roster. Performers like Eddie Kingston and Ricky Starks got their big breaks in AEW thanks to Rhodes' open challenge throughout the summer of 2020.

Will something similar happen in this reign? Who will vanquish The American Nightmare in 2022? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

