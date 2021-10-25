Cody Rhodes debuts 'new' gimmick on AEW Dark

During the tapings of AEW Dark at Universal Studios Soundstage 19 in Orlando, Florida, Cody Rhodes debuted his new masked character.

With Fuego Del Sol in his corner, Rhodes introduced the gimmick after teasing it recently. He tweeted that an unnamed masked superstar will be making his debut on Dark to partner with Fuego.

Collectively known as "Fast 2 Fuego," the duo defeated the team of Kid Bandit and Dean Alexander.

Check out photos of Cody Rhodes in his new masked gimmick below:

It remains to be seen if Fast 2 Fuego is just a one-off team or if the duo will regularly team up on AEW Dark episodes.

What is Cody Rhodes' status on AEW Dynamite?

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, the trilogy between Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black finally took place. The Orlando crowd was treated to a great match as both took each other to their limits.

During the match Andrade El Idolo, his assistant Jose, Arn Anderson, and even PAC made appearances. Andrade taunted Anderson, who then went on to hit a wicked spine buster on Jose.

PAC took out El Idolo, who has been feuding with the former WWE Superstar for months now. Eventually, Cody Rhodes secured the win with a Cross Rhodes on Black, followed by a Tiger Driver '98.

Malakai Black made his AEW debut with a win over Rhodes and the rematch between the two. However, the latter has now brought an end to their iconic rivalry by ending Black's unbeaten streak in the promotion.

