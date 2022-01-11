"I really encourage you to go to one" - Cody Rhodes heaps praise on AEW show

AEW TNT champion Cody Rhodes has lavished massive praise upon one of the company's underrated shows, Dark.

The YouTube-based wrestling program has been a staple of All Elite Wrestling's weekly programming since 2019. However, it fell down the ranks after the company introduced Rampage and Dark: Elevation in 2021.

AEW Dark has moved from taking place before and after Dynamite to its own venue at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The site is known as "Soundstage 21" and is also famous for being the home of IMPACT Wrestling from 2004 to 2018.

While fans often believe that Dark is the least essential show that AEW has to offer, Cody Rhodes has not only defended the show but called it one of the most fun experiences he has had within the company.

Here's what Cody Rhodes said to FITE in Focus:

"Dark is the most fun thing on the planet. The Universal Studios [Sound Stage] that we’re filming at… If you’ve not been to a Dark taping, I really encourage you to go to one. Not only do you get to see two sessions, sometimes you only see one but you meet a lot of people, I went out and made my rounds, I’m pretty sure that I met every single fan in the place and I’m going to continue to do that if I’m wrestling or if I’m not, just because it’s this really, cool, unique studio show." (H/T Fightful).

The latest set of Dark tapings took place on January 8th, with a whole host of top-class names taking part in the matches. Over the coming weeks, fans of the weekly show will see bouts featuring Eddie Kingston, tag team champions Jurassic Express, and AEW World Champion Hangman Page.

When will Cody Rhodes return to an AEW ring?

Cody Rhodes was scheduled to defend his AEW TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara at the "Battle of the Belts" event.

However, due to a family member testing positive for COVID, he and his wife Brandi had to isolate themselves, thus missing the event.

sammy guevara @sammyguevara



If I can do it, you can do it.



#AndNEW To anyone that’s ever been told you can’t do it or won’t make it, well I’ve been told that my whole life & today I woke up a fucking CHAMPION!If I can do it, you can do it. #AndFirst Interim TNT Champion To anyone that’s ever been told you can’t do it or won’t make it, well I’ve been told that my whole life & today I woke up a fucking CHAMPION! If I can do it, you can do it. #AndNEW #AndFirst Interim TNT Champion https://t.co/Fp8PCWPLS1

Guevara defeated Cody's brother Dustin at "Battle of the Belts" to become the Interim TNT champion. Whether it's unclear when a unification match will occur between them, The Spanish God is scheduled to defend his belt against Daniel Garcia in this week's AEW Dynamite.

What are your thoughts on AEW Dark? Are you a regular watcher? Let us know in the comments below!

