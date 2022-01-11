"The guy who said the four pillars thing, he was the most unknown one coming on board" - Cody Rhodes not happy with the creation of AEW concept

Cody Rhodes has been one of AEW's Executive Vice President since 2019, and he is the only three-time champion in the history of the company. But it seems he has a problem with the concept of the Four Pillars. This term is often used to describe a group of young wrestlers who are seen as the company's foundation for the future.

In a recent promo, MJF claimed that he was one of AEW's Four Pillars in order to brag about his vital role in the company's growth.

During a recent interview on Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker, Rhodes explained that though he loves the idea, he hates how the concept came about. He noted that he didn't care for the way MJF bragged about the group, considering the way he joined AEW.

“I hate the four pillars... but the concept that he (MJF) just went and decided to say, ‘We’re the four pillars’ without really confirming," said Rhodes. "The guy who said the four pillars thing, he was the most unknown one coming on board and literally was stuck to my side like a little baby because I knew him from the...independent scene. (H/T: WhatCulture)

Though MJF has become one of the biggest heels in AEW, many fans still remember how he initially rose to prominence in the company as a reluctant babyface. He was practically Rhodes' sidekick before he eventually turned on his friend and feuded with him.

Cody Rhodes believes stars need to "sink or swim" in AEW

Cody Rhodes went on to say that although he believes that AEW has successfully recruited its new wrestlers, only a few of these performers will reach the next level in the company. He pointed out that many of them are talented in the ring, but the best of the best also shine on the microphone.

"We thought we had recruited really well, and I think we absolutely did, but you have to sink or swim," Rhodes continued. "You’ll find a lot of independent wrestlers, and they’re great independent wrestlers, they’re great at forming these really complex promos. If they do well there, then you’ve got a winner, and Max did, in his defense."

Though Cody Rhodes might not be a fan of how the "Four Pillas" concept came about, but he's seemingly happy about the promo work MJF put into the concept. Calling a group of stars "Pillars" is a unique idea in modern wrestling, as this is the first time a number of fans are seeing a promotion establish itself.

Time will tell whether MJF, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, and/or Britt Baker are truly the foundation of AEW. But for now, these stars are shining bright, and it's safe to assume they all have bright futures.

