"This will disappoint so many" - Cody Rhodes makes a major statement about his AEW future 

Cody Rhodes has claimed he has no plans to embrace his villainous side in AEW. The former TNT Champion also stated that he intends to retire from All Elite Wrestling in his current babyface role.

Despite being one of the top faces in the company since 2019, Cody has been receiving mixed crowd reactions of late. It was most evident at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, where he was booed by the fans in attendance as they favored Malakai Black over him. That said, the Nightmare Family leader himself isn't too worried about these fluctuating reactions.

In a recent chat with Popculture, Cody Rhodes stated that many might be disappointed to know that he doesn't intend to perform as a heel in AEW. Cody explained that since he's the head of AEW's community outreach group and recently became a father, he will not do heel "stuff" on TV.

“This will disappoint so many and maybe it won’t, maybe this will excite, but two things I can guarantee you – and I’m not saying this to wave one hand while you’re not looking at the other,” Cody explained. “I’m telling this from the most honest standpoint: I am not going to turn heel on this company. And I would retire before I did that. Now I’m the head of the community outreach group, I have a little girl now. I’m not going to be doing heel stuff on TV.”

AEW has teased dissension between Cody Rhodes and Arn Anderson

While Cody Rhodes has insisted that he doesn't want to become a heel in AEW, the current storyline he's involved in does hint at a possible turn. The former TNT Champion's differences with his coach and personal advisor, Arn Anderson, took a turn for the worse during this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

Also Read

The veteran performer visited Cody's house and burnt one of the latter's expensive suits. The segment ended with Anderson slapping The American Nightmare and walking away. Whatever the end game to this storyline might be, it has so far captured the attention of AEW fans.

Are you a part of the official Sportskeeda AEW fan page yet? Click here. Don't miss out!

Edited by Alan John

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Cody Rhodes turn heel in AEW? Yes, he should! No, he is better off as a babyface. 0 votes so far