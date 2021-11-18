"I don’t have a lot left in my career"- Cody Rhodes makes bold prediction about his pro wrestling career

AEW's Cody Rhodes recently shed light on the extent of his pro wrestling future as a full-time performer.

The American Nightmare is a 15-year veteran of the pro wrestling business, initially having carved a name for himself in WWE. Although Rhodes hasn't tasted any major main event-level success throughout his entire career, he is regarded as one of the best in-ring performers today.

In addition, he has also steadily become a polarizing figure over the last year in AEW.

While speaking on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, the former TNT Champion claimed he doesn't have another decade left in him. Rhodes believes he only has three more years as a full-time competitor and that he wants to lay his hands on every accolade possible.

"You don’t wanna drop an absolute on anybody but I don’t have a lot left in my career. I don’t have another 10 years. It’s probably three more years full-time wrestling and I wanna get every accolade I can get my hands on," said Cody Rhodes.

Freddy Sghetti 🍝 and 5.2k others @FreddySghetti If Cody Rhodes wanted to turn heel it would take a lot.



Like an angle where he changes the rules so he can fight for the title, then make all the rules in his favor and win it.



If he did that, he'd get some serious heat. Otherwise 🤷🏻‍♂️ If Cody Rhodes wanted to turn heel it would take a lot.Like an angle where he changes the rules so he can fight for the title, then make all the rules in his favor and win it.If he did that, he'd get some serious heat. Otherwise 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/8YHp2qYd51

The second-generation superstar also opened up about fans desperately wanting him to turn heel. Rhodes stated that fans would miss out on watching the best version of himself if they continue to get stuck on a potential babyface/heel character:

"I wanna be the best ‘me’ I ever was as a pro wrestler and the way I’m gonna do it is as me.If we try really hard to rope me into babyface, rope me into heel, I think we’re gonna miss this wonderful moment," Cody Rhodes said. (H/T- Sescoops)

The 36-year old star has received a constant negative reaction to his recent storylines. Moreover, he has also deleted his Twitter account. While the reason is still unknown, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say that the backlash from fans seems to have spread a lot of negativity around his personal life.

Cody Rhodes will be in action on next week's AEW Dynamite

AEW recently made an eight-man tag team match official for Dynamite next week. Cody Rhodes will team up with Death Triangle to take on Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, and the FTR.

The teams have been on a collision course with each other for quite some time now. At AEW Full Gear, PAC and Rhodes defeated Black and Andrade, while the Lucha Brothers put away the FTR in a high-stakes tag team title match.

It remains to be seen how their storyline will unfold when these men collide again in Chicago next Wednesday.

What do you make of Cody Rhodes' statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

