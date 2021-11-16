AEW star Cody Rhodes deletes his Twitter account 

Cody Rhodes has deleted his Twitter account. The former two-time AEW TNT Champion had over one million followers on the microblogging site.

The reason for his sudden decision to quit Twitter doesn't come out of the blue, as he recently announced his decision on Busted Open Radio. Cody cited constant negativity as the primary reason for his departure. The AEW EVP mostly used Twitter to promote his matches and other creative endeavors.

In recent months, Cody Rhodes extensively used his account to promote his reality show, Rhodes to the Top, which aired its season finale last month. It's worth noting that Cody's decision comes when he has been receiving increasingly hostile reactions from the AEW crowds.

However, the former TNT Champion is still active on Instagram, sharing his latest post just a few hours ago. The Twitterverse was also quick to notice this and share their reactions. Here are some of them:

Cody Rhodes was in action at AEW Full Gear 2021

At last Saturday night's Full Gear, Cody Rhodes teamed up with PAC to square off against Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo. He and the former NXT Champion won the match, though the crowd didn't seem too pleased with the outcome.

The match was also the least well-received on the card, though it wasn't anywhere close to being bad. It'll be interesting to see what's in store for Cody Rhodes going forward in AEW.

With his babyface character no longer striking a chord with fans, AEW could be looking to make some much-needed changes to his presentation. Though Cody Rhodes himself ruled out turning heel in AEW, a potential turn to the dark side seems the only logical next step.

What do you make of Cody Rhodes deleting his Twitter account? Do you want him to turn a heel in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

