AEW star Cody Rhodes reveals strange reaction from his mom when he decided to leave WWE

The reigning AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes recently provided an interesting revelation regarding his mother, Michelle Rubio's strange reaction when he decided to leave WWE.

Turning the clock back to 2016, Cody stunned the wrestling world when he announced his departure from Vince McMahon's company. The popular star had a roller-coaster journey that saw him capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship multiple times. However, he failed to reach stardom, citing poor booking and a lack of creative freedom.

While speaking on Sammy Guevara's YouTube Vlog, Cody cut a lengthy promo, notably talking about things he has been thankful for in life. Much to everyone's surprise, Cody Rhodes revealed that his mother told him he would be "screwed" if he were to leave WWE:

"I’m thankful for for those sacrifices that have put me in this position to have almost immeasurable wealth as a wrestler, dumb wealth NFL-level wealth as a wrestler. I am thankful to that because my mother told me if I quit WWE that I was screwed and, well. I of course am thankful to my mother, the greatest thing ever. I just got her a pug. I’m thankful for that pug." (H/T- 411mania)

TagTeamTees (Justin) @TheTagTeamTees I was a huge Stardust fan if I’m being honest. Cody Rhodes legit killed that gimmick and doesn’t get nearly enough credit for it. I was a huge Stardust fan if I’m being honest. Cody Rhodes legit killed that gimmick and doesn’t get nearly enough credit for it. https://t.co/HE3hwafhsP

Interestingly, Rhodes cut a somewhat heelish promo where he explicitly mentioned his immeasurable wealth status. He also teased that the AEW universe would see him pursue a different path next year.

You can check out the entire Sammy Guevara vlog below:

Cody Rhodes became a household name on the independents and now AEW after departing WWE

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that AEW star Cody Rhodes found ample success after he left WWE. He spent a short stint on the independent circuit, IMPACT Wrestling, and NJPW.

His buzz-worthy feuds against top-notch names like Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada helped him re-establish his legacy as a performer. On top of that, the emergence of AEW in 2019 made Cody an even bigger name. He played a pivotal role in nurturing the company to where it is today. The 36-year-old star has become a reputed figure in AEW, serving as both an in-ring talent and EVP.

Cody Rhodes recently grabbed massive headlines when he defeated Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship. He will now embark on his third reign as the TNT Champion, starting this week.

What do you make of Cody Rhodes' statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

