"WWE had thrown their name in"- Cody Rhodes reveals how multiple offers were made to AEW stars before the promotion started

Cody Rhodes recently disclosed information about the offers that were made to AEW EVPs before the company came into existence.

Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Nick and Matt Jackson, four of the company's Executive Vice Presidents, played a significant role alongside Tony Khan in helping build AEW from the ground up.

While speaking on FITE In Focus, Rhodes recalled how important it was for them to stick together since promotions like WWE and IMPACT Wrestling, to name a few, made offers to them:

"Yeah, just that phone call really just changed everything and then probably just as important as that phone call. The idea that we would all stay together. I think that's where a lot of and I say promoters, you know, I think we all know who we're talking about. But there were other promoters as well. WWE had thrown their name in the hat for all of us. Impact talked to us. I mean, everyone that talked to us," Cody Rhodes said.

Alex @BestBoutAlex Our EVPs of AEW are going to put on another spectacular show tonight with #FyterFest ! Another step in changing the world. This is a revolution. Our EVPs of AEW are going to put on another spectacular show tonight with #FyterFest! Another step in changing the world. This is a revolution. https://t.co/4A3MuSSgy3

The 36-year old stated that multiple promotions were under the impression that the current EVPs wouldn't stick together at the time. Cody even revealed that a prominent wrestling figure told him that someone would buy all of them to break their group apart.

However, Cody Rhodes mentioned that they were grateful to have met Tony Khan, who envisioned and invested in forming All Elite Wrestling:

"They all were under the impression that the package would not stay tight. The package would not stay together. No way. There is a prominent wrestling figure who told us that someone would be able to buy us and we wouldn't stay together...... And that's the most important piece of that puzzle. Tony had the infrastructure. He had the foresight. He had the mind. He had the connections, but he also had these amazing free agents all right at the same time."

Cody Rhodes recently won the AEW TNT Championship

Cody Rhodes grabbed headlines last week after dethroning Sammy Guevara for the AEW TNT Championship during the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage.

He made an impressive start to his third reign as television champion, defeating Ethan Page in his first title defense on Rampage this past Friday night. With several stars gunning for a shot at his title, it will be interesting to see who dares to step up against The American Nightmare down the road.

Also Read Article Continues below

(While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

A former Royal Rumble winner just teased a massive AEW run right here

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think should challenge Cody Rhodes next? Jay Lethal Wardlow 6 votes so far