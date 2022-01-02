Cody Rhodes says AEW are not capable of having a "B+ show", comments on Battle of the Belts

AEW EVP and current TNT Champion Cody Rhodes was recently a guest on FITE In Focus. During the interview, Rhodes gave an update on the upcoming Battle of the Belts event.

The TNT special will take place on January 8, 2022, at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Speaking about the Battle of the Belts, Rhodes said that he loves the name of the special. He explained why belts and titles are so important in the pro wrestling industry and why their value should never be tarnished. Cody Rhodes also isn't sure if every title in AEW will be defended on the show:

"I am really excited that Tony named it Battle of the Belts, because it’s right there in the name. I disliked this in wrestling, this is really across the board, not speaking anything specifically, when a belt has been tarnished and they have lost to their value. If you talk to wrestlers, we love our belts. Most wrestlers who are worth their salt have their own display of the belts they have ever won and it’s a significant thing. No different than Hollywood when you win an Academy Award. It’s unique in that sense. And him naming it Battle of the Belts and put the emphasis on the Titles. I am not sure if all Titles will be defended in this very first TNT special," said Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes also said that at this point, All Elite Wrestling is not capable of having a "B+ show":

"We do know that with just that in mind, it being the very first special that we are doing as part of the new contract, knowing us, me, Kenny, The Bucks and Tony, that’s not one we can leave to, we are not capable, we are not able at this point to have a B+ show," said Cody. H/T: WWF Old School

Cody Rhodes recently won the AEW TNT Championship

The American Nightmare faced Sammy Guevara on the Christmas Day edition of Rampage.

Cody Rhodes beat the 28-year old AEW star clean in the middle of the ring, winning the TNT Championship for the third time. He also made history by becoming the first three-time TNT Champion in All Elite Wrestling.

On the last AEW Rampage of 2021, Rhodes successfully defended his title against former IMPACT Wrestling star "All Ego" Ethan Page.

Edited by Kaushik Das