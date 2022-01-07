"He's not this inside gag" - Cody Rhodes says 22-year-old AEW star will be a top wrestler in the future

AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes was recently interviewed by Brandon F. Walker on Rasslin'. During the interview, Rhodes opened up about several topics, including the rise of Hook as a fan favorite.

Despite appearing with his father's Team Taz stable, the 22-year-old star made his in-ring debut on the December 16, 2020, episode of Dynamite. Despite him being a heel, fans have supported Hook, cheering him on regularly.

Cody Rhodes said that Hook has quickly proved that he can be a "wonderful" wrestler in the future. He also discussed how AEW fans have quickly gotten behind the young star.

"I think there was a natural anticipation for him and then you'd hear people refer to him as the 'meme wrestler' that was kind of becoming the whole 'send Hook' and that is not a bad thing. If people are excited, they have an interest, the thing you have to do, not just Hook himself, but as a company we have to turn that into, 'No, no, he's not a joke, he's not this inside gag.' He's actually going to be a wonderful pro wrestler himself and in the first outings that Hook has had, he's been able to do that. That's what's so delicate about it," Cody said.

As a second-generation wrestler himself, Cody added that it was now his job to make sure the momentum kept going.

"You have crowds chanting 'We want Hook', they're going nuts for what he's doing. It's really cool to see and as another second generation wrestler watching it, I just want to keep it going. Everything in wrestling is delicate. In that case I just want to keep it going," Cody claimed.

Hook will be in action on AEW Rampage tonight

Hook will be in action on AEW Rampage tonight against Aaron Solo of The Factory.

This will be Hook's third AEW match. His first two were against Fuego Del Son and Bear Bronson respectively, both of which were emphatic wins for the second-generation wrestler.

On Wednesday's Dynamite, QT Marshall and Aaron Solo cut a backstage promo to warn Hook ahead of the matchup. You can check it out above.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on Hook? Do you think he could be the next pillar of AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

2 men that know Eric Bischoff very well - Vince Russo & DDP discuss his recent WWE appearance here.

Edited by Angana Roy