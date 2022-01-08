Cody Rhodes says WWE botched the booking of released Superstar

AEW star Cody Rhodes recently slammed WWE for misusing Dirty Dango, whom many fans know as Fandango, from his time in Vince McMahon's promotion.

In June last year, the 38-year old was released from his contract. Fandango never fully reached his potential during his 15-year journey with WWE. Yet, fans remember him for his shocking win over Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 29, when his popularity was at it's peak. However, WWE failed to capitalize on it and he later became a more comedic character.

While speaking with Brandon Walker on the Rasslin podcast, Cody Rhodes praised fellow AEW star Hook. He explained how management should be mindful of his booking and not make the same mistake WWE had made with Fandango.

Cody recalled how fans rallied behind Fandango back in the day but WWE never capitalized on the popularity. Rhodes held WWE's higher-ups responsible for turning Fandango into a more comedic character:

"I mean no disrespect to this person but do you remember Fandango? Everyone in the crowd was going nuts for Fandango. It was insane but somewhere along the line it fell back into humor and it fell back into an ironic wrestler." said Cody Rhodes.

👑Adam Goldberg  @adamgoldberg28 Only fandango can say he beat Chris Jericho at wrestlemania in his first match on the main roster Only fandango can say he beat Chris Jericho at wrestlemania in his first match on the main roster https://t.co/SIuLdQ85sw

Hook picked up yet another singles victory on AEW Rampage last night

Towards the tail end of 2021, Taz's son, Hook, emerged as one of the quickest rising stars in AEW programming. Last night on Rampage, he defeated Aaron Solo comprehensively, thus adding a third victory to his pro wrestling career.

The crowd was visibly rallying behind the 22-year old star, as he outperformed Solo in no time. After the bout, Hook delivered a suplex to QT Marshall, who seemingly intended to ambush him. Given his current momentum, it will be interesting to see who dares to step up against Hook next.

