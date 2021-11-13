Cody Rhodes spotted at AEW heel's concert

AEW Superstar Cody Rhodes was recently spotted at Max Caster's concert. Taking to Twitter, the latter's tag team partner Anthony Bowens posted a video of him rapping, and Rhodes was also spotted in the building.

AEW fans are no strangers to The Acclaimed member's rap skills. During his entrance, Caster usually raps his way into the ring with Anthony Bowens.

Cody Rhodes can be seen on stage in the video below while he says something inaudible on camera. As the caption from Bowens suggested, the former TNT Champion was the special guest at Caster's show.

Check out the video of Max Caster's live concert below:

In recent weeks, Anthony Bowens fought in a host of singles matches on AEW. Last week on Rampage, he faced Bryan Danielson in a huge singles collision before facing Jungle Boy in a one-on-one match on this week's Dynamite.

The Acclaimed is regarded as one of the fastest-rising teams in the promotion. Caster and Bowens have previously challenged The Lucha Brothers for the AEW World Tag Team Championships but are yet to win their first titles in the promotion.

Cody Rhodes will be involved in a huge tag team at Full Gear

Speaking of a tag team match, Cody Rhodes will be in a massive showdown at this year's AEW Full Gear. The former TNT Champion will team up with PAC to face the unlikely alliance of Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo.

For weeks, Cody Rhodes has been feuding with Black on AEW programming. A few weeks ago, the 'American Nightmare' faced Andrade on Dynamite in a losing effort.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

At Full Gear, Cody Rhodes and PAC will aim to win big against Andrade and Black, who in particular has just one loss in his AEW record so far.

Can Dan Lambert wrestle? Find out what one of his own teammates thinks right here.

Edited by Angana Roy