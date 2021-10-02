"That's the job though" - Cody Rhodes on fans criticizing him for burying talent in AEW 

Cody Rhodes recently opened up about the criticisms leveled against him for burying youngsters in AEW.

Since the beginning of his All Elite Wrestling tenure, Cody has wrestled numerous youngsters in the company, especially during his first TNT Championship reign. Though many think a performer of his stature can elevate a performer just by virtue of wrestling them, others feel he's responsible for burying them.

Speaking to Monsters and Critics Reality, Cody Rhodes stated that he doesn't understand the online backlash he faces. He explained that he had spent the last few years introducing new talent to AEW and even wrestled a rookie (Darby Allin) at a pay-per-view.

He added that introducing new talent to the world is a part of his job that he loves. Furthermore, Cody applauded Allin and Ricky Starks, two of the many youngsters he helped establish, for their success in Tony Khan's promotion.

“There's this online outlook on me [that suggests] that all I do is bury talent. Gosh, I feel like I spent three years introducing talent and I wrestled a pay-per-view against an absolute rookie. That's the job though. I love that part. Darby is somebody who's just blowing everyone away. I'm glad people get to see that side of Ricky and I think he will be, too, because Ricky presents himself as so confident and suave. But you can't forget that Ricky is new into our industry. He showed up for the TNT open challenge. He didn't win the match, but he won himself a job, and now, TV wrestling is far different than independent wrestling, and seeing Ricky navigate that space and emerge on such a level that he has -- I’m very proud of both those guys Darby and Ricky," said Cody Rhodes. (H/T - Fightful)

Cody Rhodes also put over Malakai Black in AEW

The American Nightmare's most recent feud in AEW was against former NXT Champion Malakai Black. The two wrestled twice in the company, with Black coming on top on both occasions.

The rivalry was also notable for the crowd turning on Cody, especially at Grand Slam, where the former TNT Champion was booed loudly. AEW, too, acknowledged this and has laid down the seeds for his heel turn on this week's episode of Dynamite.

