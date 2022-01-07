AEW star shares his honest opinion of WWE legend The Undertaker 

TNT Champion Cody Rhodes recently shared his thoughts about The Undertaker, and he had nothing but good things to say about his former colleague from WWE.

It's no secret that The Deadman is one of the most widely-respected veterans of the wrestling industry, let alone WWE. As such, not just those from the global juggernaut, but even athletes from other promotions look up to The Undertaker. One among them is AEW star and one of the company's EVPs, Cody Rhodes.

Speaking to Brandon Walker of Barstool Rasslin', Cody discussed a wide array of topics, including how The Undertaker stayed at the top spot in WWE for almost his entire career. The AEW star lauded the former WWE Champion for consistently staying relevant and never losing fans' interest in him.

"The journey of The Undertaker is really unique if you look at how much he did through the years to stay at the top, keeping your attention, to stay on the tip of your tongue in terms of every week talking about him. That's the real thing we do, that's the real part of our industry, of our sport, our form of entertainment is how we continue to keep it going," said Cody Rhodes.

When The Undertaker became a "god" to AEW star Cody Rhodes

A couple of years back, Cody Rhodes shared an interesting anecdote involving him and The Undertaker from the 2008 Royal Rumble match.

The TNT Champion recalled how despite being one of the biggest stars in WWE at the time, The Deadman selflessly gave the spotlight to him during their interaction in the 30-man match. Cody went as far as to claim that the WWE legend became like a "god" to him after the aforementioned bout.

For those unaware, The Undertaker finally called it quits to his decades-spanning, illustrious career after defeating AJ Styles in an instant-classic Boneyard match at WWE WrestleMania 36.

Do you agree with Cody Rhodes' assessment of The Undertaker's career? Sound off in the comments section below.

