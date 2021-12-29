"I had never done therapy" - AEW's Colt Cabana opens up about mental health

AEW star Colt Cabana, popular member of the stable 'The Dark Order,' has spoken openly about his mental health. The veteran of the independent scene has many stories to tell and one avenue he has traveled down is seeing a therapist.

The world has seen it all since the pandemic began and many have struggled mentally, searching for answers to their own personal questions. Colt Cabana, like many, is one of those people.

Appearing on the 'Into the Danger Zone' podcast, Cabana spoke about what he's done recently to keep his mental health in check.

"I’ve just started at 41 years old, I’d never done therapy before. This wasn’t my first one but I’m very new to it. It’s so interesting because I’ve kind of been pretty open my whole career especially with my podcasts and even like wrestling trips you know and when you do these 6 hour trips, I’ve always found myself opening up so it hasn’t been hard opening up to a therapist." said Colt Cabana.

Along with his side ventures and his busy work schedule, Colt Cabana explained what he wants to achieve from speaking to a professional. The AEW star wants to learn the inner workings of his brain and where everything truly stems from.

"I want like data and science, so a lot of it he’s just kind of repeating back to me what I'm saying and sometimes I wanna know like ‘why does my brain work this way? What does it derive from? How do we change things? And you know, I’m slowly getting some of those answers."

AEW's Colt Cabana is here to help

AEW's Colt Cabana has long been an advocate for promoting the importance of mental health in the wrestling community.

He has given advice to fans and wrestlers on how wrestling can become a strong point in someone's life when they are feeling low.

Mental health should be taken with the upmost seriousness, and if someone like Colt Cabana can admit a therapist is a good idea, that should prove just how important one's mental health truly is.

