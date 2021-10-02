AEW commentator takes a major shot at MJF and hopes to see him get beaten up

Tony Schiavone has sent a warning to MJF. Taking to Twitter, the AEW commentator replied to a tweet from MJF, claiming that he hopes Darby Allin beats up the two-time Dynamite Diamond Ring holder.

In a recent tweet, MJF wrote that grown men and women dress up and post about their favorite horror movies during Halloween. He also asked everyone to "grow up."

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF The time of year where grown men and women pretend it’s acceptable to dress up and post about how nightmare on elm street and Friday the 13th are good movies is upon us.



Grow up.

Schiavone responded to MJF with the following tweet, as he wished to see Allin paint and dress up to beat the 'Salt of the Earth' for Halloween. (Schiavone's explicit tweet can be seen here).

Tony Schiavone puts MJF on notice

MJF is currently on the back of a win over Brian Pillman Jr. The two men feuded for a few weeks, and their intense rivalry led to a match at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

After beating Pillman Jr., MJF set his eyes on Allin. The former TNT Champion himself faced the returning CM Punk at All Out and teamed up with Sting to beat Pinnacle members FTR on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

When could MJF and Darby Allin face one another in AEW?

AEW seems to be in the initial stages of a feud between MJF and Darby Allin. In the coming weeks, the rivalry between them will likely be taken to another level, especially considering how heated the face-off between MJF and Allin was on Dynamite.

He even mocked Allin's late uncle, who died in a car crash. However, that wasn't all. The Pinnacle leader stated that the wrong man died in the car crash, implying Allin's demise.

The next AEW pay-per-view on schedule is Full Gear. The event will take place on November 13, and as of right now, there are no matches confirmed for the PPV. MJF and Allin could very well face one another at Full Gear.

