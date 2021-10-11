"Something must change" - AEW star declares after failing to defeat CM Punk

Daniel Garcia has taken to Twitter to tease a big change after coming up short against CM Punk on AEW Rampage last week.

The 23-year old rising star acknowledged his losing streak on Dynamite and Rampage programming since arriving at the promotion. Garcia hasn't been able to capitalize on his opportunity to make a name for himself. Despite competing against top-tier stars like CM Punk, Jon Moxley, and Darby Allin, he has failed to pick up momentum-gaining victories.

Garcia thought he was on the right path to becoming one of the best performers. But he has come to realize that he's having a much harder time. The AEW star concluded his tweet by declaring that "something must change":

"I’ve lost every match that I’ve had on Dynamite and Rampage. I thought I was on my way to being one of the best, but maybe I’m having a harder time adjusting than I thought I would. Something must change," Daniel Garcia wrote.

His alliance with 2Point0 (Matt Lee and Jeff Parker) hasn't done him any favors. On a positive note, Garcia has been getting a massive spotlight with AEW stars, most recently with CM Punk.

Even though the Straight Edge Superstar made his opponent tap out to his Anaconda Vice submission maneuver, Garcia displayed incredible high-flying techniques throughout the match.

Fans will be eager to learn what the company has in store for him moving forward. Whether or not his latest tweet is a hint towards a character change remains to be seen.

CM Punk heaped praise on Daniel Garcia

While speaking with Sports Illustrated recently, CM Punk said he believes Garcia is in a better spot than he was at the same age. He also thinks the AEW star is "fundamentally sound."

"Daniel Garcia is light-years beyond his age,” Punk said. “He’s just shy of half my age, and I can only compare him to when I was that young. He’s in a better spot than when I was that age. Everything builds off a great foundation, and he’s very fundamentally sound."

With age on his side, Garcia has all the credentials in the world to become the company's top star in years to come.

Before coming to AEW, he had already made a name for himself in the Indies. Aside from facing big names in Tony Khan's promotion, Garcia has also been enhancing his skills while competing against veterans like Minoru Suzuki and Alex Shelley.

