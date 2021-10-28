"It kind of hurt"- AEW star on what wrestling Jon Moxley was like

Daniel Garcia recently shared his experience of facing Jon Moxley inside the squared circle. He called it a "wild experience" and noted that wrestling the former AEW World Champion was somewhat painful.

Garcia has quickly risen up the ranks in AEW, though he hasn't been on the winning side a majority of the time. That being said, he has been able to shine in the spotlight. For example, he faced Moxley during the second episode of AEW Rampage, where the two stars headlined the show in front of the jam-packed United Center.

While speaking with Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Garcia stated that facing Moxley "kind of hurt" and recalled his experience on the remarkable show.

"Mostly it just kind of hurt," said Garcia. "That was the biggest thing about wrestling Jon Moxley. It kind of hurt. But I remember pulling up to the United Centre that day. I didn't know I was wrestling there until that week."

"And I remember I walked into the United Center, and I just looked around, looking in the backstage area seeing pictures of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls," Garcia continued. "And then going out into the arena and just seeing all the 17,000 seats empty. It was a pretty wild experience looking from where I was the month prior to a month later."

Moxley ultimately defeated Garcia in a hard-hitting bout that saw both men push each other to their limits. Despite the noteworthy main event, the matches on the show were overshadowed by the jaw-dropping debut of CM Punk.

Jon Moxley is eyeing a shot at the AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley is currently looking to punch his ticket to the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, which will take place at Full Gear pay-per-view. He easily defeated Preston "10" Vance on AEW Dynamite this week to advance to the semi-finals.

He will now face Orange Cassidy, who defeated Powerhouse Hobbs to progress into the tournament. Many fans are already looking forward to this clash between the two popular stars.

What is your opinion on Daniel Garcia's AEW career so far? Do you think his match against Jon Moxley helped him elevate his position? Sound off in the comments section below.

