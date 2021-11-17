"I'll miss my friend" - Daniel Garcia says goodbye to popular AEW personality

AEW personality Lulu Pencil is on her way back to Japan. Top star Daniel Garcia took to Twitter to express that he will miss his friend.

Here is the message Daniel Garcia sent Lulu Pencil on social media:

DG @GarciaWrestling Couldn’t agree more. I’ll miss my friend @lulupencil_gtmv . We are all pencil army! ✏️🍫 Couldn’t agree more. I’ll miss my friend @lulupencil_gtmv. We are all pencil army! ✏️🍫 https://t.co/OWbNMlPiug

Lulu Pencil has been accompanying Emi Sakura during her matches in AEW. The duo have mostly appeared on AEW Dark and Lulu herself is known for interviewing several AEW personalities.

Sakura mostly tweets out Lulu's interviews via her official handle and taking to Twitter, the veteran superstar herself confirmed that Lulu will be heading back to Japan.

Here's the announcement that Emi Sakura made on social media:

In the past, Daniel Garcia has had friendly social media interactions with Lulu. Considering Garcia's reaction to Lulu's return to Japan, it can be assumed that the pair have bonded quite well together in the US.

Daniel Garcia has been regarded as one of the top stars in AEW recently

Garcia has been featured on AEW Dark and on Rampage but is also known for working on the independent circuit.

Since arriving in AEW, Daniel Garcia has shown off his skills against other fantastic competitors. The rising star has shared the ring with the likes of CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, and Joey Janela.

One of Daniel Garcia's most important feuds in AEW has been against Darby Allin. Red Death previously faced the former TNT Champion on an episode of AEW Dynamite but was defeated.

Despite not being able to get his hand raised in the majority of his matches in AEW so far, Daniel Garcia has maintained a steady presence and has taken everything as a learning experience so far.

