Daniel Garcia seemingly confirms his signing with AEW

Daniel Garcia has signed with AEW. The up-and-coming pro wrestler revealed the news on Evil Uno's latest vlog on YouTube.

During Uno's vlog, the Dark Order member asked if Garcia's signing was supposed to be a secret. However, Red Death himself effectively confirmed that he has signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Daniel Garcia first worked for AEW back in September of 2020. Back then, he mostly performed in AEW Dark tapings at Daily's Place. However, Garcia returned to the promotion this May and August, eventually becoming a regular for AEW.

Garcia went on to work for AEW on their TNT and YouTube shows and has made quite the name for himself, courtesy of his incredible performances throughout the past few months.

Garcia's confirmation is yet to be announced by AEW. However, it should only be a matter of time before the announcement is confirmed.

Daniel Garcia has shared the ring with some high profile names already

Daniel Garcia has been highly successful in the business so far. Having shared the ring with some of the best stars from the industry already, he has a bright future ahead.

One of the biggest names Daniel Garcia faced was former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. The two men squared off on Rampage a few weeks back.

In more recent weeks, Garcia has faced the likes of Alex Shelley, Davey Richards, Josh Alexander, and Minoru Suzuki in AEW. However, Garcia's biggest match in AEW so far was last weekend.

The up-and-coming star faced off against former WWE Champion CM Punk. On Dynamite, Punk challenged Garcia, and the two eventually went on to square off in an incredible showdown on AEW Rampage, one that Punk ended up winning.

