"You can't put a price on that" - Popular AEW star comments on being part of Sting's final run

Darby Allin recently opened up about getting an opportunity to work alongside Sting at AEW.

The Vigilante's pro wrestling return in 2020-21 has been nothing short of an inspirational story. Although stranger things have happened in this business over the years, very few people expected Sting, who almost retired from WWE in 2015, to step back inside the squared circle again.

Even when he jumped over to Tony Khan's promotion, it was widely believed that the face-painted Icon would be limited to cinematic matches. So it is surprising that the 62-year-old star has wrestled multiple times in front of a live audience this year.

His on-screen partner, Darby Allin, played a pivotal role in helping him gain the confidence to compete at this stage of his career.

While speaking to PWInsider, Allin recalled making his debut when the WWE Hall of Famer almost hung up his wrestling boots due to a neck injury. Now that Sting is back again, the former TNT Champion described it as a real honor to be part of his final run in the business:

"It means a lot. It means a lot that given its the first year I started wrestling, it was essentially the year he was supposed to retire after his neck injury. So me watching that show in my first year wrestling, and then fast forwarding to playing a part in him returning, you can't put a price on that. So it's amazing. It's a real honor to be in the final chapter of his career," Darby Allin said.

The face-painted duo is still undefeated in four matches that they have wrestled as partners so far.

What's next for Sting and Darby Allin in AEW?

𝙎𝙖𝙝𝙞𝙡 𝙅𝙚𝙚𝙩 𝙎𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙝 🥃🥲 @SahilSingh_CR Sting and Darby Allin appreciation tweet.



AEW has done a fantastic job from top to bottom to show this natural pair so well.



This literally feels like a father son relationship. Just wonderful. Sting and Darby Allin appreciation tweet. AEW has done a fantastic job from top to bottom to show this natural pair so well. This literally feels like a father son relationship. Just wonderful. https://t.co/bGZ3Z4jpoT

Darby Allin was recently engaged in a rivalry with MJF. Both men were involved in the opening match at Full Gear that saw Mr. Friedman emerge victoriously. Despite the rivalry seemingly far from over, the company hasn't renewed their feud yet. However, the former TNT Champion will now face Billy Gunn on this week's AEW Rampage.

Meanwhile, Sting last wrestled during the Grand Slam episode of Dynamite in September. Even though he's currently not pitted in a storyline yet, fans can still expect him to get physical in some capacity.

What do you make of Darby Allin's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

