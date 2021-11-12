"I could have easily impaled myself" - Darby Allin describes the scariest Coffin Drop of his career

Darby Allin was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet ahead of his big match at the Full Gear pay-per-view this Saturday. During the interview, Allin was asked about the scariest bump he has taken while hitting his finisher, the Coffin Drop.

Darby Allin took us back to his Coffin Match against Ethan Page where, after winning the match, he hit his finisher through the coffin, from the turnbuckle out to the floor.

Allin said that there was little room for error on that occasion, but thankfully, no one was seriously hurt:

"I would say the one to Ethan Page when I had him in the coffin. There was little room for error, and the moment I broke through the coffin, you see the spikes sticking up, I could have easily impaled myself. I could have hit my head on the rim of the coffin too, but there was zero room for error. People were like did you practice that? I don’t know how you practice that, you just gotta [do it]. I didn’t know what was going to happen to Ethan, I crashed through the coffin and all I hear is him screaming. I’m like well I guess I f*cked him up. The cameras are not on him while he is in there screaming," said Darby Allin.

Darby Allin prefers to do things his way

Allin also went into detail about his own personal mentality and how he always prefers to do things his way. He said that he wants to be successful on his own terms and always be in a position where his 'dignity' remains intact, like he has done so far in his successful AEW run. The former TNT Champion said:

"Yeah it was always the plan. For me to do things on my terms and to get as far as possible on my terms, because money is good, but dignity is better. I feel that I have kept my whole dignity intact on my road to success in AEW, which is amazing. But yeah, this is what I dreamed of, having a ring in my basement and a skate ramp. I have lots of crazy sh*t here, I just bring my friends here and we just do crazy sh*t."

Darby Allin is set to face MJF on Saturday night at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

