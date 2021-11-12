"I don’t give a sh*t" - Darby Allin addresses top AEW star's controversial comments about him 

AEW star Darby Allin has shared his thoughts on MJF's recent controversial promo in which he took many digs at the former TNT Champion's personal life.

Allin and The Pinnacle leader will collide in a marquee match at this Saturday night's pay-per-view, Full Gear 2021. During the build-up to the bout, MJF delivered some searing promos touching upon Darby Allin's personal life, which many believe were in poor taste.

One such promo came by MJF on the September 29th edition of AEW Dynamite. During the episode, The Salt of the Earth recalled Darby Allin's uncle dying in a car accident while the latter was sitting beside him in the passenger seat.

Appearing on the podcast, Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Allin spoke about MJF's promos, saying he didn't take the comments personally. He disclosed that since he was aware of what MJF was going to say during their segments, there was no scope for any misunderstanding between them.

“Personally I don’t care, because I’ve put that out there into the world, what he’s already said. If you want to do that, go and do that. I think if something happens and you’ve talked about it, then it shouldn’t be an issue. I think if you haven’t talked about it and they say it, it’s like oh what? But it’s cool, I don’t give a sh*t. I just care about the pillars of AEW stealing the show, and no one is willing to go through what I go through to push the story,” said Darby Allin.

Darby Allin motivated Sting to get back into the squared circle in AEW

Allin and The Icon's pairing is one of the most beloved in Tony Khan's promotion. Their association has resulted in some terrific tag team matches, with fans witnessing Sting turning the clock back with some vintage performances.

Darby Allin recently revealed that he played a vital role in the WCW legend lacing up his wrestling boots again. He convinced Sting to wrestle in front of a live audience for the first time in five years.

"And we started rolling around and training and I convinced him to actually wrestle in front of a live crowd," Allin added. "Nobody gets to see those moments behind the scenes. It's just us talking. 'You got this. I'm training with you and seeing what you're doing, let's f***ing do it."

Fans could also see Sting getting physical at AEW Full Gear 2021, given MJF's The Pinnacle stablemates try to interfere and distract Darby Allin.

Are you enjoying Darby Allin and MJF's rivalry in AEW so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

