Returning AEW star hints at aligning with Lio Rush after heartbreaking betryal

Darius Martin recently hinted at joining forces with Lio Rush after his brother, Dante Martin, deserted the former WWE star to align with Team Taz in AEW.

On last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the stable handed an official joining letter to Dante, with the latter surprisingly accepting the offer. Rush was visibly stunned after his tag team partner didn't pay any heed to his advice.

#AEWDynamite

Rush recently sent out a tweet, writing that he's still confused with how things went down with Dante Martin last Wednesday. Check out the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion's profane-laden tweet here.

"I’m so confused with this Dante sh*t" tweeted Lio Rush.

In response, Darius Martin shared a GIF, indicating that he's open to talking to Lio Rush about the situation. Take a look at the injured AEW star's tweet here.

The story of Team Taz recruiting Dante Martin has been an entertaining one so far. If Darius also gets involved in the mix upon his AEW return, it could lead to some fun segments on television, with both he and Rush trying to bring back Dante from Team Taz's clutches.

Dante Martin recently spoke about his brother Darius Martin's AEW return

Until February this year, Top Flight was one of the most promising tag teams on AEW's roster. However, an untimely leg injury to Darius Martin has forced him to sit on the sidelines since then.

Dante recently mentioned his brother's impending return to action in AEW. He stated that although there's no timeframe for Darius's comeback at this point, the latter is pretty stoked and ready to take over AEW's tag team scene upon returning.

“He’s been out since about February now. There’s not really a time gauge on when he’s coming back but he’s super excited to be back. Ready to take over the tag team scene and keep Top Flight strong,” said Dante Martin.

Darius Martin @DariusMartin612 A year ago today, Dante and I took The Young Bucks to their limits in our Dynamite debut 🥶 A year ago today, Dante and I took The Young Bucks to their limits in our Dynamite debut 🥶 https://t.co/bhN6yoylmL

Though AEW's roster is stacked with uber-talented tag teams, Darius and Dante Martin are more than capable of finding their way to the top whenever they reunite.

Do you see Lio Rush and Darius Martin aligning in AEW?

