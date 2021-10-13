"Replace them" - WCW legend reveals which AEW stars Tony Khan should release to beat WWE

Disco Inferno recently named many underutilized talents that AEW should release to beat WWE in the ratings.

While speaking on Konnan's Keepin It 100 podcast, the former WCW Champion explained that AEW should hire as many ex-WWE talents as possible to engage more eyeballs. At the same time, Tony Khan should get rid of The Nightmare Family, The Dark Order, and Cezar Bononi and his faction, who aren't over with fans:

"Honestly, AEW would have a far better chance at beating WWE in the ratings if they use the best ex- WWE talents because you draw the audience. They can bring all these guys in, but you got to get rid of the guys that they just will not get rid of. You would have to get rid of The Nightmare family... Cezar Bononi's group... the Dark Order yet, and replace them with guys that are infinitely better workers than these guys are and more over than they are."

Disco Inferno stated that all ex-WWE talents are disciplined and focused, which could be a big asset for AEW. This could also give Tony Khan an opportunity to prove that he's better in his bookings than Vince McMahon:

"I don't understand why they don't just hire more WWE guys. If you could say, 'Vince McMahon, I've showed you that I can beat you with my booking with the same guys that you use on your show,' which would be that if I was Tony Khan, that's what would be my philosophy. Because we watched the guys from the WWE system, they're very professional workers... There's a very structured way that these guys work and you can see work how professional it is," Disco Inferno said.

AEW Rampage will go head-to-head with WWE SmackDown on Friday

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Tony Khan has laid out a declaration of "war" for WWE. Do you think #AEW will be able to beat #WWE in ratings? Tony Khan has laid out a declaration of "war" for WWE. Do you think #AEW will be able to beat #WWE in ratings? https://t.co/yIWxyilBrn

The war between AEW and WWE will be at its peak this Friday night when their respective flagship shows - Rampage and SmackDown - go head-to-head for 30 minutes straight.

The Supersized SmackDown show will air on FS1, which has hardly given them a decent rating. However, WWE has announced an appearance from Brock Lesnar in hopes to change its fortune.

With AEW also having announced a pre-show buy-in, featuring a massive dream match between Bryan Danielson and Minoru Suzuki, it will be a hard-fought battle between these promotions.

Do you agree with Disco Inferno's statement about AEW releasing their talents? Sound off in the comments section below.

