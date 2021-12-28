"I'm not a fan of that at all" - Disco Inferno blasts top AEW star's gimmick

WCW veteran Disco Inferno has criticized AEWs Luchasaurus and his gimmick. Claiming he doesn't understand it and that he is not a fan of it whatsoever.

Disco Inferno was a guest on the Wrestling Informer podcast. Where he was asked about his personal favorite and least favorite gimmicks and characters of the past 12 months. The WCW veteran didn't hold back when it came time to talk about the big man from the Jurassic Express.

"Heres a big guy that you know, his character is kind of like a mark with a mask on that likes lucha wrestling and I don’t really know what his character is. The luchasaurus character is like, okay I'm a fake wrestler dressed up as a lizard guy, I speak English and I'm trying to do lucha and I'm slapping my leg every time im doing something my work looks weak". says Disco Inferno.

The tongue-in-cheek nature of the Luchasaurus character seems to have been lost on the former WCW Crusierweight Champion. Who put the big man as one of the worst characters of 2021.

Disco Inferno did see some potential in AEWs Luchasaurus

However, it wasn't all bad words from Disco Inferno. The WCW veteran did state that he would like to work with Luchasaurus. Tranforming his character to one that is more fitting of a man of Luchasaurus's size.

"I’d love to work with that guy and turn him into a menacing character than what he does now I just think Im not a fan of that at all.” says Disco Inferno.

Luchasaurus has portrayed the gentle giant since his time in Lucha Underground. His popularity has sored since becoming a member of the Jurassic Express in AEW back in 2019.

