"It's not even close"- Disco Inferno claims WWE's Brock Lesnar is a far bigger star than a current AEW wrestler

Disco Inferno recently drew comparisons between AEW's CM Punk and WWE's Brock Lesnar while also picking the biggest star between the two men.

Lesnar is undeniably a once-in-a-lifetime superstar who has yielded great success wherever he has stepped foot so far, be it in the MMA or pro wrestling world. He's the epitome of sports entertainment.

On the flip side, CM Punk didn't have the same impressive resume as The Beast Incarnate. But The Straight Edge Superstar has captivated millions during the peak of his career.

While speaking on a recent episode of Keepin It 100, Disco Inferno undisputedly named Brock Lesnar a far bigger star than AEW's CM Punk. The WCW veteran argued that The Beast Incarnate has always been the amplest draw for any promotion he has worked for:

"Brock [On who's the bigger star between CM Punk and Brock Lesnar]. He's a bigger star in the UFC and a bigger star in wrestling than him [CM Punk]. That's not even a question that should be asked. Brock was one of the biggest draws for the UFC. Brock is a far bigger draw than CM Punk. It's not even close," Disco Inferno said.

Regardless, Brock Lesnar and CM Punk both generated massive buzz in 2021 with their shocking arrivals in WWE and AEW, respectively. Yet the Second City Saint became the most talked-about topic as he returned to pro wrestling after almost a gap of seven years.

Jim Cornette also compared the star power of Brock Lesnar and CM Punk

Jim Cornette recently stated that Brock Lesnar fits the WWE style, while CM Punk would have to scratch from the beginning if he ever goes back to Vince McMahon's company.

The wrestling manager is also unsure if the WWE universe would be too thrilled to welcome Punk back, as the AEW fanbase has so far:

"You wouldn't have to start anything from scratch with Brock Lesnar... he fits the WWE. He fits their style. In AEW, you wouldn't have that. But by the same token, if Punk went to WWE again, the same thing would be true. He'd have history, but you have to start building things from scratch, and I don't know if that fan base would be as excited to see [CM Punk] back as the AEW fan base is to see him there," Jim Cornette said.

Besides the fact that both stars fit perfectly well in their respective promotions, Lesnar and Punk appeal to a different type of audience. That said, wrestling fans may distinctly have a standpoint about both men's star power.

Do you agree with Disco Inferno's statement? Sound off with your opinion in the comments section below.

