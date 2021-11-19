"MJF would serve much better in WWE" - WCW veteran makes a bold claim about AEW star

Disco Inferno recently shared his thoughts on MJF, saying that The Pinnacle leader would be a better fit for WWE than for AEW.

'The Salt of The Earth' is fresh off a massive win over former TNT Champion Darby Allin at Full Gear 2021. The two youngsters wrestled in one of the best matches of the night, with the victory further pushing MJF into the main event picture.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “When my contract is up in 2024, you can bet your sweet bottom dollar I’m going to go wherever the most money is going to be awarded to me.



That’s just how I operate. I’m a businessman first.”



- MJF

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno claimed that MJF has a tailormade character for WWE, where he would do better than in AEW. He explained that Friedman is a "good" actor and checks all the boxes to be a successful WWE Superstar.

Furthermore, Inferno pointed out that while fans may forget great matches, MJF's quality promos and interviews stay with them:

"I think MJF would serve much better in WWE. He's a good actor, he checks all the boxes, you know. People forget good matches, the one thing they don't forget is good promos and good interviews and backstage segments. You can forget a match because so much stuff happens in a match," said Disco Inferno

MJF is on course to feud with CM Punk in AEW

When CM Punk debuted for AEW, one of the rivalries fans were looking forward to the most was against MJF. Judging from this week's Dynamite, it's only a matter of time before the two lock horns.

MJF cut a scathing promo, putting himself over as the best AEW has to offer on Wednesday night's show. However, he was soon interrupted by CM Punk, who came down to the ring. When the 'Salt of the Earth' introduced himself and extended his hand, The Straight Edge Superstar smiled and walked away.

Considering they are two of the best speakers in the business, one can only expect how good the promo battles between MJF and Punk would be.

Do you agree with Disco Inferno's assessment of why MJF is a better fit for WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

