"It looks ridiculous" - Wrestling veteran slams AEW star Adam Cole for using controversial practice in matches 

Disco Inferno recently opened up about Adam Cole's wrestling style in AEW, criticizing the former NXT Champion for slapping his legs during matches.

Leg or thigh-slapping in matches is one of the most hotly debated topics in pro wrestling, as much as WWE banned its athletes from performing it.

Adam Cole @AdamColePro



The scary part is I’m not even in my prime yet…



Not scary for me…scary for you. I’ve had a great 13 year career. I’m 32 years old…The scary part is I’m not even in my prime yet…Not scary for me…scary for you. #AdamColeBayBay I’ve had a great 13 year career. I’m 32 years old…The scary part is I’m not even in my prime yet…Not scary for me…scary for you. #AdamColeBayBay https://t.co/CPtoqBQ3aM

However, several wrestlers across the globe, including in AEW, continue to implement it to create impactful sound effects during kicks and strikes.

On the latest episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno stated that The Panama City Playboy has been one of his favorite wrestlers but was critical of him using leg slaps in AEW, terming it "ridiculous." Inferno feels that using this controversial practice hurts Adam Cole's in-ring work and output.

"Adam Cole, I haven't seen this okay, I'm a big fan of his, but since he's been here, he's slapping his leg all the time, and it looks ridiculous since he's an overhand slapper, which I think hurts his work," said Disco Inferno.

Since Cole's move set is heavy with kicks and strikes, it's natural that the AEW star employs leg slaps to amplify the effect of his maneuvers.

Adam Cole is staring at a major feud with Kenny Omega

The Cleaner was written off AEW's programming during this week's Dynamite. Omega appeared in a backstage segment, where he asked his Elite stablemates to take care of things while he recuperates from his injuries in the coming months.

Though Adam Cole quickly responded, Kenny Omega stated that he wasn't talking to him but to The Young Bucks.

While there's a long way to go before we see the former AEW Champion reappear, Cole can build momentum for the inevitable feud with Omega until then.

The Panama City Playboy could emerge as a viable contender for the TNT Championship and possibly even capture the title.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you agree with Disco Inferno's thoughts on Adam Cole using leg slaps in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

CM Punk embraced a wrestler when he came out as gay. Find out the whole story here. Heartwarming.

Edited by Kartik Arry