"He's trying to force himself as a babyface on everybody's throat"- Disco Inferno points out AEW star's major mistake

Disco Inferno recently pointed out a notable mistake AEW star Cody Rhodes has been making with his character for quite a while now.

It's no secret that Rhodes has become a polarizing figure on AEW programming, as he has been the subject of hostile reactions in his recent feuds with Malakai Black and Andrade. Wrestling fans and veterans alike have grown tired of seeing him portray the same American Nightmare persona.

While speaking during the Keepin' It 100 podcast, former WCW star Disco Inferno explicitly stated that Cody Rhodes is turning fans off by forcing himself to get over as a babyface.

"Me and Konnan's opinion has been that he does come across kind of on TV as off-putting," said Inferno. "And the fact he's trying to force himself as a babyface on everybody's throat is kind of off-putting to the fans."

MXL @MetalMixael



Even if Cena wanted to turn heel at his peak, he would never be allowed to.



The difference is Cody gets the choice, his destiny in his own hands.



#AEW Cody Rhodes enters the arena to loud boos. Dare I say he’s in rare “John Cena” hostile territory?Even if Cena wanted to turn heel at his peak, he would never be allowed to.The difference is Cody gets the choice, his destiny in his own hands. #AEW Dynamite Cody Rhodes enters the arena to loud boos. Dare I say he’s in rare “John Cena” hostile territory?Even if Cena wanted to turn heel at his peak, he would never be allowed to. The difference is Cody gets the choice, his destiny in his own hands.#AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/pCn0yb0usH

The former WCW Cruiserweight Champion also explained that he thinks Rhodes seems to be taking his character too seriously, and it's time for him to embrace turning heel.

"I think we'd all agree that Cody maybe takes himself too seriously, but he should be a heel right now," Inferno added.

Although fans turning on their favorite stars isn't peculiar, Rhodes' case has been entirely different.

The 36-year old star has been criticized for stealing the spotlight away from younger talents and getting several title opportunities. But the AEW star is still trying to get the fans to rally around him like a classic babyface. On the flip side, Rhodes recently deleted his Twitter account, possibly in response to the fans' harsh treatment of him.

Cody Rhodes is aiming to win the AEW TNT Championship for the third time

After he emerged victorious in his feud with Andrade El Idolo, Cody Rhodes once again shifted his focus toward the AEW TNT Championship.

The two-time TNT Champion will challenge Sammy Guevara for the title during the Christmas Day edition of AEW Rampage. Fans are already buzzing about a few important questions ahead of this impending clash.

Chief among these considerations is Rhodes' status as a babyface. Since he almost walked into the heel tunnel after he issued a challenge to Guevara, is The American Nightmare hinting at an inevitable heel turn?

Though the EVP turning on Guevara could be a long shot, it shouldn't be ruled out at this point. It's worth noting that Rhodes previously defeated Guevara during the inaugural episode of AEW Dynamite. Whether he repeats history and wins the the gold before the end of 2021 remains to be seen.

What do you think about Disco Inferno's comments? Sound off below.

