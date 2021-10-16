"He's a mid-card guy" – Disco Inferno slams the booking of a popular AEW Star

Former WCW Star Disco Inferno slammed the booking of AEW's Sammy Guevara.

The Spanish God recently grabbed headlines after defeating Miro to become the TNT Champion. Guevara then overcame Bobby Fish during his first title defense on an episode of AEW Dynamite.

Despite getting a fruitful start to his title reign, Inferno doesn't consider Guevara as someone who has risen through the ranks since AEW's inception.

While speaking with Konnan on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Inferno explained that wrestlers elevate belts, not the other way around. He added that Sammy Guevara has been facing underutilized talents, which is why he's still a mid-carder:

"In traditional wrestling, the wrestler elevates the belt. The belt doesn't elevate the wrestler. Sammy Guevara right now is a TNT champion, but based on who he's working against, has he been elevated on the card? Who's his first opponent? Bobby Fish. So was that Sammy Guevara working higher on the card, or working lower on the card? He's wrestling the same mid-card guys, and whatever the perception that you guys see in your mind, that's the reality. I still say he's really in the same spot in the card, he's a mid-card guy with a mid-card title."

Disco Inferno further noted that it's very difficult to turn a mid-card guy into a star, given fans' desire to see the product that they want:

"Beyond Sammy Guevara, how many other guys are higher on the card than they were before? Hardly any, which shows you Tony Khan is learning like everybody in this business. Bro, it's very difficult to elevate guys into stars these days, in this culture of professional wrestling, when there's things that the fans just will not allow you to do," Disco Inferno said.

The Men of The Year and Junior Dos Santos defeated The Inner Circle on AEW Rampage this week

During this week's episode of AEW Rampage, The Inner Circle came up short against Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, and Junior Dos Santos in a trios match.

The bout saw interference from Paige VanZant, thus allowing Jorge Masvidal to hit Jericho with a running knee. The aftermath saw Proud and Powerful come out to save their mates from a brutal beatdown.

With AEW Full Gear fast approaching, fans can expect The Inner Circle to go up against The American Top Team.

What do you make of Disco Inferno's statement about Sammy Guevara? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Abhinav Singh