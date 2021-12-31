WWE legend commends Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill after AEW Dynamite

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has praised the efforts of Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill in their TBS tournament semi-final match on this week's Dynamite.

Both women fought to secure a place in the tournament's finals on the "New Year's Smash" edition of AEW Dynamite. The winner will face another finalist, Ruby Soho to fight for the TBS Championship.

"The Natural" took to Twitter to voice his opinion on the match. As one of the more experienced hands in AEW, Dustin Rhodes heaping praise on any match is a tremendous honor for any wrestler.

Check out his tweet below:

Jade Cargill was victorious over Thunder Rosa and advanced to the finals. The tournament finals will take place on January 5th, 2022, with AEW Dynamite premiering on TBS.

To prove how much of a test the match was for the undefeated Cargill, the contest against Thunder Rosa was the longest bout of Jade Cargill's AEW career so far.

Jade Cargill had a helping hand in the post-match beat down of Thunder Rosa

However, Jade Cargill's victory didn't come without a bit of assistance. A masked figure assaulted Rosa while she was down in the corner of the ring. That figure ultimately proved to be one of the factors in her victory.

After the match, the masked figure helped Cargill beat down Thunder Rosa in front of a puzzled crowd at Daily's Place in Jacksonville. However, the fans soon got an answer to who the masked figure was.

Mercedes Martinez @RealMMartinez

Thank u @AEW

To everyone that believes in me & what I can bring to wrestling.

Cheer, boo, hate, love me...but RESPECT ME & what I continue to bring to this business.

#RUGGEDandTHUGGED

#OGBADASS The hustle/grind never stops! Blessed, humbled & READY to be UNLEASHED!Thank u @TonyKhan To everyone that believes in me & what I can bring to wrestling.Cheer, boo, hate, love me...but RESPECT ME & what I continue to bring to this business. The hustle/grind never stops! Blessed, humbled & READY to be UNLEASHED! Thank u @TonyKhan @AEW To everyone that believes in me & what I can bring to wrestling. Cheer, boo, hate, love me...but RESPECT ME & what I continue to bring to this business. #RUGGEDandTHUGGED #OGBADASS https://t.co/QlC7DE7cpv

The masked attacker revealed herself to be Mercedes Martinez. The wrestling veteran aligned herself with Jade Cargill before being announced as the newest full-time member of the AEW roster.

This was Martinez's first appearance in AEW since 2019. She first appeared as the "Joker" in the women's "Casino Battle Royale" at All Out in 2019. She then appeared on Dark in November 2019 before leaving to pursue a career in WWE.

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite the interference from Martinez, both Jade Cargill and Thunder Rosa put on a valiant fight. Hopefully, we will see these two women cross paths in the future.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the AEW TBS Championship Ruby Soho Jade Cargill 0 votes so far