"I thought it was untimely seeing as what happened to Alec Baldwin" - Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell comments on contoversial AEW storyline (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell feels that an ongoing AEW storyline is "untimely" in light of Alec Baldwin's incident.

Famous actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot a bullet from a loaded prop gun on the set of 'Rust.' Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tragically passed away while director Joel Souza was severely injured.

AEW is currently running a storyline involving Arn Anderson where the Enforcer's association with a 'glock' has been highlighted. The former Four Horseman member gestured at gunshots as Cody Rhodes attacked Malakai Black inside the ring on Rampage.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

ABOUT THA BOOM! 🎶

(Arn Anderson Glock Remix)#AEWDynamite I think I did it again… 😆😆🎶YOU KNOW IT’S ALLABOUT THA BOOM! 🎶(Arn Anderson Glock Remix) #AEWRampage I think I did it again… 😆😆🎶YOU KNOW IT’S ALL

ABOUT THA BOOM! 🎶

(Arn Anderson Glock Remix)#AEWRampage #AEWDynamite https://t.co/cCiTXnXWwB

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's talk show Smack Talk. He believes the timing of the segment, in light of the Alec Baldwin incident, wasn't the best.

"Oh my god. Well, I thought it was untimely seeing as what happened to Alec Baldwin," Dutch Mantell said.

What happened on AEW Rampage this week?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp What a freaking finish to Rampage What a freaking finish to Rampage

This week's AEW Rampage featured three matches. The opening match saw Orange Cassidy defeat Powerhouse Hobbs on the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Anna Jay and AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker squared off in a grudge match, where the Good Doctor came out on top with the Lockjaw.

The best was saved for the last as PAC and Andrade El Idolo wrote the second chapter of their rivalry in a stellar main event. Following the match, Malakai Black showed up and attacked PAC.

This prompted Cody Rhodes and Arn Anderson to make their presence felt as the American Nightmare attacked Malakai Black. The duo will collide in a singles match on AEW Dynamite this Saturday.

Also Read

Please embed the video and H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use the quote from the article.

Living Legend Dutch Mantell weighed in on Tony Khan and the 18-49 demographic here.

Edited by Angana Roy