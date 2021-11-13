"I couldn't do that if my life depended on it" - WWE veteran Dutch Mantell amazed by incredible ability of popular AEW star (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell praised AEW's Dante Martin on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

Mantell was amazed by Martin's ability to defy gravity and the range of his high-flying maneuvers during his match against Ariya Daivari. The bout included one incredible dive where Dante Martin leapt onto the top rope before taking out his opponent at ringside.

The wrestling legend also had praise for how the segment ended on a cliffhanger with Martin not making a final decision about the offer from Team Taz:

"He did one move, he stood on the top rope, believe me I couldn't do that if my life depended on it, I would fall and kill myself. First of all I'm blind to start off with but you got to have tremendous balance and control of your body and I think he hooked him in a head scissors and took him over. That's the best head scissors I've seen in probably 10 years because most of them, they get going and then they lose it, the guy loses his feet but Daivari held him all the way. That was good, good finish, that guy is solid, very very solid, and they told a good story with him that they [Team Taz] want him to sign the contract and there's a cliffhanger on that. I'm glad he didn't try to sign it or wad it up and throw it away," said Dutch Mantell.

What went down with Dante Martin and Team Taz on AEW Rampage?

Last night's AEW Rampage saw Dante Martin in action against former WWE star Ariya Daivari, who was making his All Elite Wrestling debut. Daivari impressed but ended up falling short, with Martin picking up the win after hitting his springboard moonsault.

Following the match, Hook and Powerhouse Hobbs headed down to the ring and offered Dante Martin a contract to join Team Taz. Ricky Starks, who was on the mic from the announcer's desk, told Martin to think over this opportunity. Fans chanted 'no,' but he never made a final decision about either accepting or rejecting the offer.

