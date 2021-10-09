Dutch Mantell discusses interesting story about AEW star's ring name (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared an interesting story about Rey Fenix. The former WWE manager revealed that he thought he was the one who came up with the AEW star's ring name.

Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo, collectively known as The Lucha Bros, currently hold the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The Lucha Bros won the titles when they defeated the Young Bucks in a steel cage match at AEW All Out. This bout was particularly special for Fenix and Penta because it marked their first championship victory in AEW.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk show, Mantell gave the viewers an interesting story related Fenix's ring name. The legendary manager spoke about how a similarly named wrestler sold out a wrestling show he was part of. For this reason, Mantell thought he was responsible for coming up with Fenix's name.

"The Rey Fenix name...I came up with that name 20 years ago," said Mantell. "Rey in Spanish is king, right? And Fenix...'cause I had this guy, and he was a big babyface, and I put him under the hood departing from another company. Oh man....We sold out as soon as he showed up and we started selling out, and they weren't like 90,000 seats or something. We filled up a 500 seat gym."

"Rey Fenix… I loved the name, and when I first saw it, 'Yeah I know that,'" Mantell continued. "I mean it's probably gonna be a common name anyway in Spanish-speaking countries, but I thought that I came up with something. 'Wow, I’m ahead of my time. Maybe I don't know.'"

Dutch Mantell praises CM Punk's Rampage victory

Dutch Mantell, who was reviewing the latest episode of AEW Rampage on Smack Talk, praised CM Punk and AEW for their booking. Mantell had some kind words for the way the company gave Daniel Garcia, a rising young star, a bout with the veteran.

The legendary managaer pointed out that the duration of the match really helped Garcia; even though he lost the match, Red Death still benefitted from facing Punk.

Mantell also praised The Second City Sainy for his third consecutive victory in AEW by saying that Punk's experience is certainly a bonus for his opponents.

