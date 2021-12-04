"Very, very talented" - Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell tips former WWE Superstar to find success in AEW (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on Tony Nese's TV debut on AEW Rampage, saying the former WWE Superstar is "very talented."

On this week's show, Nese challenged TNT Champion Sammy Guevara in the opening contest. The two performers enthralled Atlanta fans with their immense athleticism. Despite The Premier Athlete's valiant efforts, The Spanish God retained his title, marking his fourth successful defense.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell also praised the match, particularly pointing out Tony Nese's performance. However, the wrestling veteran was critical of the commentary during the show, saying AEW Rampage's broadcast team is overcrowded.

Mantell added that the announcers run through the schedule so quickly that it's sometimes hard to grasp what they are saying.

"That was a great match. That Tony Nese is very, very talented. He did something, and I, went "how the hell did he do that!" He actually turned back and hit him (Sammy Guevara) with a kick. It was a good, very good match, I liked that they opened with a match, but here's another issue about the show - too many announcers. There are just too many, I can't pay attention to them. They run through everything so quickly, you can't even understand what they are saying." said Dutch Mantell.

What's next for Tony Nese in AEW?

Despite the loss today, there's no denying that Tony Nese was the star of this week's Rampage. Earlier today, it was revealed that AEW had signed The Premier Athlete to a full-time contract, signaling there are good things in store for him.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan The TNT Title is at stake in a huge match TONIGHT on #AEWRampage ! We have a great Champion @sammyguevara & I’m so impressed by the challenger, he’s been one of the hottest free agents in the business; ahead of this HUGE match tonight I’m making it official: @TonyNese IS ALL ELITE The TNT Title is at stake in a huge match TONIGHT on #AEWRampage! We have a great Champion @sammyguevara & I’m so impressed by the challenger, he’s been one of the hottest free agents in the business; ahead of this HUGE match tonight I’m making it official: @TonyNese IS ALL ELITE https://t.co/OY6OplUs3D

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is a seasoned performer whose top-tier in-ring skills could make him a favorite of AEW's hardcore fanbase. It remains to be seen how AEW books Tony Nese as the star needs a few wins to regain momentum after losing on Rampage.

