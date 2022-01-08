Wrestling legend says Cody Rhodes vs. second-generation AEW star could be Match of the Year (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes was involved in one of the greatest AEW matches when he faced Dustin Rhodes at Double or Nothing 2019. Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell believes the American Nightmare could have another classic if he ever meets Hook.

Hook has witnessed a spectacular rise in popularity among AEW fans despite wrestling in just three matches so far. His charisma, nonchalant attitude, and excellent wrestling skills have led many to believe he's a future megastar. With his father Taz to guide him, those claims are not too far-fetched.

Recently, after AEW went off the air, Cody Rhodes jokingly asked Hook if he would like to challenge for the TNT Championship. It mustn't be forgotten that he was the one who introduced Hook to the All Elite community.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell said the following about a potential clash between the two:

"I’d say start game, that’s when he would get started. Now he’s ready to go. You put him in there with a big name and he holds his own, that’s when he’s over. And if you push him, 10 weeks, 15 weeks, whatever it takes, as long as you put him in there on a pay-per-view with Cody, the people will be ready for that. And that would be an easy, easy match, just on the people watching it. Cody could put that together so well, it has Match of the Year written on it because of the investment of fans that want to see him win so bad. What a way to turn Cody heel."

Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara at AEW Battle of the Belts is canceled

Cody Rhodes was scheduled to grant Sammy Guevara a rematch for the TNT Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts after the former WWE star won the belt from the Inner Circle member on Rampage.

However, the official All Elite Wrestling Twitter account announced that Cody Rhodes had not been medically cleared to wrestle on the event. As a result, Dustin Rhodes will be the interim TNT Champion to defend the belt.

Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara wrestled in the first-ever match on AEW Dynamite over two years back, and their match for the TNT Championship was the second time Cody got the better of the Spanish God. Their third match would've been another chance for Sammy to prove that he's Cody's equal, but it will have to wait for now.

