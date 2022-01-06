Top Indie star wants a match against AEW's Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston is never afraid of a fight and seems to get into one without even trying. AJ Gray, a top independent wrestler, recently called Kingston out on Twitter.

Gray has done extensive work on the indies and is currently wrestling on GCW, the promotion that Kingston's friend Jon Moxley is a champion for. Check out AJ's recent tweet below:

AJ Gray might not be a name most fans recognize, but he has wrestled quite extensively over the last six years. AJ has even challenged both Jonathan Gresham and Nick Gage for their titles in the past.

Gray will certainly be a good opponent for the Mad King, and hopefully, Eddie Kingston responds to his challenge.

Neither wrestler has held mainstream titles before, and both have scrapped their way to where they are now. Because of this, many similarities can be drawn between the two. The match itself could be fantastic, but the battle between both wrestlers' hearts and souls will be something else.

What could be next for Eddie Kingston in AEW?

Eddie Kingston has recently teamed up with Proud 'N Powerful while not being happy with Chris Jericho helping him.

Kingston's storyline with CM Punk also had a tremendous build-up with amazing promos and backstage segments, only to end in one match. The feud reemphasized one thing about Kingston: he doesn't like many people.

The Mad King isn't here to make friends and has gone long enough without the recognition he feels he deserves. But Eddie Kingston will likely get another championship shot in 2022, and winning gold in AEW would be an excellent achievement.

Kingston and Moxley could embark on an exciting tag team championship run too. However, Moxley will likely go after the AEW Championship when he returns. Regardless, now is the time for Kingston to channel his anger and apply himself properly in AEW.

