"I felt like I belonged in AEW" - 40-year-old star recalls teaming up with Jon Moxley as career highlighting moment

Eddie Kingston recently recalled his post-match thoughts after teaming up with Jon Moxley to challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championship at Double or Nothing this year.

Back in May, AEW held its first pay-per-view with a jam-packed crowd since the beginning of the COVID pandemic era. It was an overwhelming moment for Kingston, who competed in front of a packed crowd for the first time since joining the promotion in 2020.

Unfortunately, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston remained unsuccessful in dethroning the-then champions Nick and Matt Jackson. Yet, The Mad King had fond memories from the event, primarily because of getting a gigantic reaction from the crowd that night.

While speaking with talkSPORT, Kingston explicitly stated that he felt like he truly belonged in AEW after performing in front of 5000 people at Daily's Place. The 40-year-old star then went in to open up about his conversation with Jon Moxley before the match.

Eddie Kingston considers the bout a career highlighting moment in AEW thus far:

"After that match with Moxley against The Young Bucks [at Double or Nothing], for the first time, I felt like I belonged in AEW. It was because of that match. And also because we had 5,000 people in Daily’s Place and that was my first time in front of an AEW crowd really. Before Jon kicked the door open, he looked over at me and said, ‘Get ready to be over.’ I said, ‘What did you say motherf*****?’ And he kicked the door open and we just went! It was definitely a career highlight. But being in there with Jon? Come on, man, that’s my boy. It’s huge. He’s the man. He’s my man," Kingston said.

MurphTheItohStan @Murph5O2 Mox and Eddie Kingston’s entrance at Double Or Nothing 2021 was one of the greatest entrances of all time. That was a true welcome back to full crowds! Wild thing being the theme song was so perfect! Mox and Eddie Kingston’s entrance at Double Or Nothing 2021 was one of the greatest entrances of all time. That was a true welcome back to full crowds! Wild thing being the theme song was so perfect! https://t.co/ZEVY9oIhxf

It's worth noting that The Jackson Brothers delivered four consecutive BTE Triggers on Jon Moxley to win the match. It also put the former WWE Superstar on the shelf for over a month, though Mox took a short hiatus, citing the arrival of his newborn baby at the time.

What's next for Jon Moxley's ally, Eddie Kingston, in AEW?

Cassie @keyweegirlie #AEWonTNT I LOVE Mox and Kingston together. Their promos are always perfection... even more so now that they’re ‘friends’ again. #AEWDynamite I LOVE Mox and Kingston together. Their promos are always perfection... even more so now that they’re ‘friends’ again. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT https://t.co/vpMRJ1kbBE

Eddie Kingston has been en route to a solo run since his partner Jon Moxley went on an indefinite hiatus after deciding to enter an alcohol treatment program to deal with his addiction issues.

The Mad King is currently entangled in a heated rivalry with Daniel Garcia and 2point0. Next week, he will team up with Santana and Ortiz to take on Garcia, Parker, and Lee in a trios match.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of Eddie Kingston's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Bray Wyatt's former partner wants to reunite with him in AEW. Click here for the exclusive interview

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Are you eagerly waiting for Jon Moxley's return? Yes No 3 votes so far