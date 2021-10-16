"Grow up" - AEW star takes a shot at a fan praising Sammy Guevara

AEW star Ethan Page has taken a shot at Sammy Guevara, following the Men of the Year and Junior Dos Santos' win over The Inner Circle.

On this week's episode of AEW Rampage, the trio of Page, JDS, and Scorpio Sky teamed up for a match against Inner Circle's Guevara, Jake Hager, and Chris Jericho.

Despite being unable to defeat the team backed up by the American Top Team, the trio of Jericho, Hager, and Guevara put in an incredible effort.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Jorge Masvidal’s big week continues Jorge Masvidal’s big week continues https://t.co/3SiLAMqX50

Taking to Twitter, fans praised The Inner Circle's great bout in Miami. A fan posted a clip of Guevara's incredible athleticism.

The TNT Champion was tagged into the match by Jericho and took the fight to every opposing team member. However, quoting the tweet, Page took further shots at The Spanish God by claiming that nobody cares about flashy moves and The Inner Circle didn't win "a DAMN thing."

Here's the tweet from Page:

The Inner Circle got the last laugh over The American Top Team on AEW Rampage

The conclusion to this week's AEW Rampage saw UFC star Jorge Masvidal get involved in the finish. American Top Team's Paige VanZant jumped the guardrail and distracted the referee.

Masvidal, who was in the corner of JDS, got into the ring and caught Chris Jericho with a knee strike.

Also Read

This allowed Scorpio Sky to pin the former AEW World Champion. However, the ATT members continued to beat up The Inner Circle trio.

Eventually, Santana and Ortiz made their way out to the ring and saved Jericho and others. In the end, the Inner Circle were seen on-screen, having each other's backs after weeks.

AEW fans! Join the fastest-growing page for All Elite Wrestling fans today.

Edited by Angana Roy