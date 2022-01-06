CM Punk causes first-ever DQ loss on AEW Dynamite

On the first-ever AEW Dynamite on TBS, CM Punk caused a DQ loss for MJF as he interrupted his match with Shawn Dean. This would mark the first-ever DQ loss in AEW Dynamite history.

While MJF ran outside the ring, Punk turned to Shawn Dean and delivered a GTS. The referee then awarded the match to Dean, causing a loss for an irate MJF.

As noted by others, the move marked a first in AEW Dynamite history as the first-ever loss for a professional wrestler by DQ.

Notably, AEW has mostly avoided DQ's since the company began in 2019, opting for time-limit draws instead. With that said, it seems fitting that CM Punk was part of this moment as it adds another interesting layer to the heated rivalry between he and MJF.

Sting Praises CM Punk

While CM Punk feuds with MJF, the last time the pair featured together was in a trios match featuring Punk, Sting, and Darby Allin taking on MJF and FTR. Of course, Punk, Sting, and Allin emerged victorious in a spectacular bout.

Speaking on the experience, Sting, in an interview, praised Punk's connection with the crowd, comparing his 'pop' with that of the Road Warriors.

“CM Punk, he’s truly amazing to me,” said Sting. “Hearing the crowd respond to him, it’s made me turn back the clock and think of all the different memorable reactions over the years to different wrestlers. I’ve especially been thinking about The Road Warriors. Animal was really big on that. He would say, ‘This guy got a huge pop, but it wasn’t a Road Warrior pop.’ That’s what Punk gets," Sting said about CM Punk. (H/T: WrestleZone)

Also Read Article Continues below

It'll be interesting to see how CM Punk's feud with MJF evolves. The rivalry between the two men is one of the best programs in AEW at the moment. Both men have delivered fantastic promos against one another and it's only a matter of time before they finally lock horns in a singles match.

Hear legendary pro wrestler Dutch Mantell's take on the Swole - Tony Khan situation right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku