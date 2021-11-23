AEW star Kenny Omega opens up about his stint with WWE

Kenny Omega recently opened up about why his stint with WWE went wrong. The former AEW world champion stated that the persona WWE had for him had no real character that excited him.

Back in October 2005, Kenny Omega was sent to Deep South Wrestling which was the developmental territory of WWE. After wrestling a few matches, Kenny was offered a developmental contract by the company. However, Omega refused to accept the contract.

During a recent episode of Dr. Beau Hightower, Kenny Omega revealed why his stay with WWE failed miserably. The Best Bout Machine stated that the personas WWE came up with for him had no real character connection to him at all.

Omega then added that during his stay with WWE, he wasn't able to give everything to his promotion.

"When I came back from my first and only excursion at WWE, you know, I realized that I had no real character. And whatever they came with for me, I never felt like I could relate to it. I never felt like I could act out that persona to its best form. So I thought well rather create something created for me, I'm going to give it one last go. One last kick of the can to see if just being me." said Kenny Omega.

Kenny Omega reportedly set to vacate his AAA mega championship title

It was recently revealed that Omega was suffering from vertigo and that he would be unergoing treatment to nullify his issues. It was recently reported that Omega is set to vacate his AAA mega championship belt in the near future.

AEW will certainly miss The Cleaner as he is one of the most important stars in the AEW locker room. Fans will be waiting and hoping for Kenny Omega to recover from his injury and return soon.

