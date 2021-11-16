Former WWE Intercontinental Champion claims AEW World Champion Hangman Page is his new favorite wrestler

Former WWE (WWF) Intercontinental Champion, Lance Storm has admitted that Hangman Page is his new favorite wrestler.

At AEW Full Gear, Hangman Page won the AEW World Championship by beating Kenny Omega in an incredible match.

In the aftermath of Page's win, Storm took to Twitter to post a few images of The Cowboy's win and wrote, 'My new favourite wrestler is without a doubt @theAdamPage'.

Here's what Lance Storm tweeted out in regards to Hangman Page:

With his win at Full Gear, Hangman Page further established his place as one of the biggest babyfaces' in all of professional wrestling right now. Page, without a doubt, was arguably one of the biggest stars on the AEW roster and his win over Kenny Omega has reflected on how much faith the AEW management has shown in him since day one.

Ever since splitting away from The Elite, Hangman Page had struggled to get a shot at his former tag team partner Kenny Omega and his AEW World Championship.

However, after his return win at the Casino Ladder Match, Hangman Page officially booked his title shot against The Best Bout Machine.

Hangman Page is set to defend his AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson

At Full Gear, Hangman Page wasn't the only superstar to secure a big win. Former WWE Champion, Bryan Danielson was also victorious on the night as he defeated Miro in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

With his win, Danielson confirmed his place as the #1 contender for the AEW World Championship and the first challenger to step up to Hangman Page and face him for his newly won title.

But first, Danielson will have to face Dark Order member Evil Uno this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. Meanwhile, Page has declared that November 17 will be celebrated as National Cowboy S*** Day.

