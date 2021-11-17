"A hell of a guy!" - Former WWE star wants dream match against Jon Moxley (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently teased a match with Jon Moxley while adding that working for AEW will always be a target for him.

After an underwhelming run in WWE, EC3 was released last year. The former IMPACT World Champion even struggled to find some TV time at Vince McMahon's company.

In a recent interaction with Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone on UnSKripted, EC3 revealed that having a match with Jon Moxley is something he is looking forward to.

The former WWE 24/7 Champion added that wrestling for AEW is something that is under his radar. He then praised Jon Moxley by calling him an "incredibly hardworking talent."

"I can envision myself infiltrating and expanding my idea everywhere and AEW will always be a target destination. Moxley... Is a hell of a guy! It's a match I do wanna have. It is a true battle with that man because I think he can bring the best out of me and I can do the same to him. We are different and also like minded. He is an incredible talent and always works hard. He's stoic and (unintelligible) which I respect and enjoy. He’s not afraid to get his hands dirty and he’s not afraid to be rough, braw and bring it. He’s not a pretty wrestler so to speak. It's not clean and choreographed looking but it is realistic and gritty which is what I like. Yeah... If I'm rolling around in thumb tacks and shreds of glass with that dude on a big stage... It would be cool," said EC3.

What is AEW star Jon Moxley up to?

Jon Moxley surprised the whole world when the news of him entering into a rehab program broke out. It was AEW CEO Tony Khan who shared the news via a tweet. The pro wrestling industry came together to support Moxley's decision to give his health priority, which wrestlers often avoid.

The decision means that Mox will have to take a break from wrestling. His critics and fans, alongside the AEW locker room, are awaiting his return following a full recovery.

