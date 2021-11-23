"I think I’ll take his spot" - Former WWE wrestler sends a bold message to AEW's CM Punk

QT Marshall, who had a stint in WWE from 2013-2017, has sent a message to CM Punk, threatening to take the former WWE Champion's spot.

Punk will wrestle Marshall in his hometown of Chicago on this week's episode of Dynamite.

Marshall took to Twitter to claim that he would also take Punk's spot on YouTube and GrammarSlam after beating him.

Marshall also went off on pro wrestling fans by claiming that it is quite amusing to him to see how "dumb" these fans can be on Twitter. The Factory member then pointed out a handful of grammatical errors made by these fans on social media.

Here's QT Marshall's message to CM Punk:

After beat It really is amusing to see how dumb wrestling fans are on Twitter.Spelling, punctuation and terrible word choices. (There/they’re/their, etc)After beat @CMPunk and take his spot on #AEWDynamite I think I’ll take his spot on #Youtube and recreate #GrammarSlam It really is amusing to see how dumb wrestling fans are on Twitter. Spelling, punctuation and terrible word choices. (There/they’re/their, etc)After beat @CMPunk and take his spot on #AEWDynamite I think I’ll take his spot on #Youtube and recreate #GrammarSlam https://t.co/OPDjDmyF5N

On last week's episode of AEW Rampage, QT Marshall cut a promo and challenged CM Punk to a match. Marshall made it clear that he wanted to face the former WWE Champion in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, which will host Dynamite this week.

CM Punk is still unbeaten in AEW

Since joining AEW, CM Punk has shared the ring with some of the biggest names on the company's roster. Punk started his AEW run with a win over Darby Allin and has since gone on to face superstars such as Powerhouse Hobbs, Daniel Garcia, Matt Sydal and Bobby Fish.

At the recent AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, he faced Eddie Kingston, in possibly his best match since returning to wrestling. Punk and Kingston went back-and-forth and developed quite the rivalry with one another.

Punk defeated Kingston in a heated match at Full Gear after a build to the match that was met with critical acclaim. While the two stars could have a rematch in the future, it looks like The Straight Edge Superstar has his sights set on MJF for the time being.

